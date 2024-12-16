Butcombe Pubs & Inns is delighted to announce the completion of its most recent refurbishment - The Old House Inn at Copthorne.

The quintessentially English, timbered pub, found in the beautiful West Sussex village of Copthorne, conveniently close to Gatwick Airport, has been completely remodelled, inside and out, with all the comforts and style you would expect from Butcombe Pubs & Inns.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interiors have been beautifully curated with a real eye for quality, detail, and comfort – ‘Elegant Country’ styling with a palette of greens, naturals, sage and rusts complement natural timber and luxurious fabrics.

Arts and Crafts and William Morris-inspired wallpaper features alongside Chesterfield sofas, leather upholstered dining chairs and deep button fixed banquette seating, all creating a variety of stylish dining and drinking areas to choose from. The walls are adorned with tasteful curios and artwork, lit by a variety of statement wall and pendant fittings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old House Inn is also very much a destination for events and celebrations, with a variety of beautifully styled areas available, including the refurbished private dining room and stretch tent in the newly remodelled garden.

Old House Inn

Outside, redundant outbuildings have been removed, conveniently creating more parking spaces. The converted barn, affectionately known as ‘The Coop’ houses the six guest rooms, all named after British chicken breeds.

All guest rooms and ensuite bathrooms have been completely remodelled to an incredibly high standard, using the very best quality textiles and furnishings… everything you need for a luxurious night’s stay, each with its own distinct style and personality - super comfy beds, glamorous styling, high-end bathrooms, home baked treats and Bramley toiletries.

Lewes Newington, General Manager, The Old House Inn says: “We are incredibly proud of the stunning new warmer and more elegant look. It is quite a transformation from the previous incarnation but the integrity and familiarity of this well-loved building remains and we hope locals and new visitors will enjoy the changes we’ve made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A warm welcome awaits all our guests and with Christmas just around the corner, we’re the perfect place to relax, come together and celebrate with loved ones”

Old House Inn

Foodies will enjoy the menu full of Butcombe’s award-winning food offering, celebrating locally sourced produce, seasonal ingredients and featuring elevated pub classics with a twist.

At the bar guests will be able to enjoy a wide range of Butcombe Brewing Co’s ever-popular beers, lager and cider, a beautifully curated wine list, premium spirits and a great selection of cocktails.