Café at Hassocks garden centre applies for licence to serve alcohol and hold live music events

A café at a garden centre in Hassocks has applied for a licence to serve alcohol and hold live music events.

A public notice appeared at publicnoticeportal.uk for an application made by The Garden Bar And Café to the Licensing Authority for the Mid Sussex District.

It is for the grant of a new Premises Licence for this café at Allwoods Nursery in London Road.

The notice said: “The application includes proposals for the following licensable activities: i) Supply alcohol for consumption on the premises; Mon-Sun 09:00-23:00. ii) Provision of regulated entertainment (Live and Recorded Music) Mon-Sat 09:00-23:00.”

The Garden Bar And Café at Allwoods Nursery in London Road, Hassocks. Photo: Google Street View

People can see the application at the Main Reception of Mid Sussex District Council in Oaklands Road, Haywards Heath, or at online at www.midsussex.gov.uk.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.