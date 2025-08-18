Café at Hassocks garden centre applies for licence to serve alcohol and hold live music events
A public notice appeared at publicnoticeportal.uk for an application made by The Garden Bar And Café to the Licensing Authority for the Mid Sussex District.
It is for the grant of a new Premises Licence for this café at Allwoods Nursery in London Road.
The notice said: “The application includes proposals for the following licensable activities: i) Supply alcohol for consumption on the premises; Mon-Sun 09:00-23:00. ii) Provision of regulated entertainment (Live and Recorded Music) Mon-Sat 09:00-23:00.”
People can see the application at the Main Reception of Mid Sussex District Council in Oaklands Road, Haywards Heath, or at online at www.midsussex.gov.uk.
