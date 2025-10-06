Californian-style restaurant opens in Eastbourne

A Californian-style restaurant has opened in Eastbourne.

The team at South Street’s Rustico have begun an independent venture separate from the Neopolitan franchise.

The premises, at 53 South Street, is now home to Cali Fusion – a restaurant combining flavours from California, Mexico, and Asia. According to its owners, Cali Fusion brings ‘Californian style, tastes and sounds’ to Eastbourne.

Announcing their new venture on social media, a spokesperson for the restaurant said: “At Cali Fusion Eastbourne, we celebrate the bright, fresh and vibrant spirit of California.

"Our mission is to bring Californian style to our little seafront town. Creating an experience where food is more than just a meal – it’s a joyful journey inspired by California’s rich mix of cultures.

"From the spices of Latin kitchens to the fresh harvest of the Pacific Coast, our menu fuses diverse culinary traditions that make California extraordinary.

"With warm hospitality, we are here to craft unforgettable moments, one plate at a time.

“And there is a little secret hidden in the basement. Who fancies a little trip down to Mexico?”

The restaurant’s menu features tacos, tequila spaghetti, and a ‘burrito calzone’. Pizza is also still on the menu with ‘globally inspired and sourced toppings’.

For more information, and to view the full menu, visit: www.califusioneastbourne.co.uk/.