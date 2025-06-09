Calls to improve road safety outside a Hailsham residential park are set to go in front of a senior county councillor.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday (June 16), Cllr Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for transport and environment, is due to consider a petition calling for a 20mph speed limit and new pedestrian crossing near to the entrance of Lion House Park in Mill Road.

The entrance to the residential park sits on a bend of the road, where the speed limit transitions from 60mph to 30mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report prepared for Cllr Dowling says the petition had been submitted by “concerned residents of Lion House Park”, who are in favour of a lower speed limit than the existing road.

The entrance to Lion House Park in Mill Road. Image credit: East Sussex County Council

Officers say a lower speed limit would not be supported by council policy.

In the report, a council spokesman said: “The road safety team has assessed the site and can advise that 30mph is the most appropriate speed limit for the bend and the road outside of Lion House Park.

“Whilst it is appreciated that there are a number of vulnerable road users crossing the road from Lion House Park, 20mph speed limits are reserved for those sites where the number of potential vulnerable road users is much higher, for example in town centres, residential areas and outside of schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The existing extent of the national speed limit has also been assessed and the speed limit is the most appropriate due to the rural nature of the road and the current lack of visible frontage development, like many narrow country lanes in East Sussex.”

Officers said the council is currently unable to undertake an assessment of the request for a pedestrian crossing outside Lion House Park, as it is in the process of updating its policies. They say such scheme will be fully assessed for possible inclusion for funding within the council’s capital programme.

Despite this, the report adds how there are barriers to a scheme going ahead.

Data supplied by Sussex Police shows there have been no recorded personal injury crashes in the immediate area within the past five years (as of February 2025).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report says the speed limit had been amended relatively recently, with a previous 30mph zone extended to include the access to Lion House Park in January 2023. This extension, which was accompanied by the creation of a new footway, had been implemented as part of the construction of a nearby housing development, the report says.