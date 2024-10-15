Care for all seasons, at Caer Gwent in Worthing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​As the seasons change and autumn arrives, one constant remains across all Guild Care homes – to provide comfort, care and joy for our residents.

Whether they are inviting loved ones to join them for lunch, participating in our daily activities schedule or exploring the local community, our residents at Caer Gwent, Haviland House and Linfield House are busy enjoying life, every single day.

In this article, care home manager Clare Feest shares a snapshot into life at Caer Gwent this autumn.

Time in nature

We know that spending time in nature can provide a real boost to physical and mental wellbeing, and we are fortunate that our beautiful private gardens have something to offer our residents all year round. From pruning plants and collecting leaves during the autumn months, to planting spring bulbs in our communal raised beds, our residents are welcome to treat the garden as their own.

With many of our rooms overlooking the landscaped garden, our residents enjoy observing the change in seasons and a beautiful view all year round. One of our residents takes a daily walk – come rain or shine – and the garden provides a convenient spot for a stroll. Another resident, whose room opens out onto a private patio, has a beautiful collection of potted plants and flowers that allow him to explore his keen interest in gardening and provides a peaceful spot for family and friends when they visit.

Autumn traditions

Autumn is often a nostalgic time of year, providing an opportunity for our residents to reflect on fond memories and cherished traditions. We recently held a harvest festival talk, where our activity coordinator, Sammy, shared an insight into the origins of harvest festival and our residents contributed their own stories and memories. The session ended with a collection for a local food bank, enabling our residents to give something back to the local community and to embrace a new tradition, here at their forever home.

Residents are also welcome to share their traditions and preferences when it comes to mealtimes. We offer a variety of classic home comforts alongside new dishes to try, with a menu that constantly evolves to reflect the seasons. Families and friends often join us for mealtimes and there is no need to book or plan ahead. That’s what makes us feel like a real home from home, where residents can put down roots and make new memories with their loved ones.

Activities for all

Our varied activities schedule means there is something for everyone to enjoy each day, whatever the weather. Expertly curated by our wellbeing team, who get to know every resident and their interests and hobbies, the daily schedule nurtures the mind, body and soul.

Our chair yoga and music sessions are always popular, and arts and crafts sessions allow people to explore their creative side. We incorporate seasonal activities throughout the year and we are currently adding autumnal decorations around the home to embrace the change in seasons, as well as planning Halloween activities for those who enjoy marking the occasion.

With a packed programme of activities and a dedicated team who strive to create magic moments each and every day, our residents have lots to look forward to this autumn.

We are currently running a special offer for new residents on respite and permanent stays. To find out more please call our customer relationship team on 01903 327327 or email [email protected].