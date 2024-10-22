Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former care home in Hurstpierpoint could be turned into a children’s day nursery if a new planning application is approved.

Tates Property Limited has applied, via its agent Rodway Planning Consultancy Limited, to change the use of Ladymead in Albourne Road from a residential care home (class C2) to a children’s day nursery (use class E f) on the ground floor.

The application is also for new residential flats above with alterations to access and increased parking provision.

People can view the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/24/0845.

Tates Property Limited has applied to change the use of Ladymead in Albourne Road, Hurstpierpoint, from a residential care home to a children's day nursery. Photo: Google Street View

Rodway Planning Consultancy’s planning statement said: "The development proposals have been designed to retain the existing scale of the overall building. All external alterations are kept to a minimum and generally relate to minor fenestration details (all windows and doors are proposed to be replaced new black aluminium), and the replacement of an existing conservatory with a new orangery on a like-for-like basis.”

It said: “We are of the view that the development proposals would make an efficient use of a plot, which would otherwise continue to be vacant, set within an area of existing buildings that are close to the village centre.”

The design and access statement by Folkes Architects said the large residential building is vacant at the moment. It also said the building was a single house until it became a residential care home for the elderly.

The statement said: “As a residential care home, Ladymead has proven to be unsustainable and not financially viable. In order to secure the future of the existing building, the proposed development provides the opportunity to turn what is large vacant residential building over for much needed housing.”

It said the proposed development would retain the surrounding building pattern, as well as the same ‘typology and density’ as neighbouring developments.

It said: “The proposed nursey school would provide economic benefits to the local community, providing employment and providing childcare, allowing parents to return to work. There would also be some short-term economic benefits through the construction of the development and would extend some support to the vitality of the settlement as sought by the made neighbourhood plans.”

The design and access statement added that the housing would be high quality.