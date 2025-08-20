Care provider CEO named in Power List 2025

The CEO of one of the UK’s leading care providers — which operates multiple care homes in West Sussex — has been named in the Executive Power List 2025. Russell Brown features in the list, which celebrates some of the most influential leaders in the care sector — those leading the way at the highest levels of their organisations across the UK.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaw healthcare is the largest employee-owned care provider in the UK, with a proud track record of putting people at the centre of everything it does. Russell’s inclusion in the list highlights his continued leadership and commitment to quality care, innovation, and employee empowerment.

Key factors contributing to both Russell's recognition and Shaw’s ongoing success include strong results from internal surveys, with high employee retention and engagement scores reflecting a positive and supportive workplace culture. These internal successes are complemented by consistently high satisfaction scores from external surveys completed by families, healthcare professionals, and other stakeholders. Across all surveys, satisfaction consistently exceeded 90%, highlighting Shaw’s values-driven culture and focus on delivering high-quality care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024, Shaw was also named Employee Owned Business of the Year, reflecting its powerful culture of shared ownership and collaborative leadership. More recently, a Shaw nurse based in Wales was honoured with the prestigious Queen’s Nurse Award, underlining the organisation’s dedication to clinical excellence and professional development.

Russell Brown, CEO for Shaw healthcare

This recognition comes at a key point for Shaw — it’s now been a year since the acquisition of the company’s two most recent care homes in South Wales, and plans are underway to expand the portfolio further. The focus remains on thoughtful, values-led growth that benefits both residents and employees. Shaw currently operates more than 60 registered services across the UK, including 12 care homes in West Sussex, where it plays a central role in supporting older people and vulnerable adults in the community.

Russell Brown said: “It’s a real honour to be included in the Executive Power List. But the real credit goes to our incredible teams across the country. As an employee-owned business, every employee has a stake in what we do — and that makes all the difference. As we grow, we’re doing it together, staying true to our purpose. I believe this recognition reflects what we’ve achieved as a company.”

Employee ownership has played a vital role in Shaw’s success since 2020, with profits reinvested into improved pay, training opportunities, and better care environments. With more than 3,500 staff nationwide, Shaw continues to deliver high-quality, compassionate care that puts people first.