Guild Care nurse with Caer Gwent resident. Photography by Sophie Ward

​All of our Guild Care homes – Caer Gwent, Linfield House and Haviland House – benefit from round-the-clock nursing care as standard, and we know what a difference this makes to our residents’ physical and mental wellbeing.

It also brings families peace of mind, knowing their loved one is always in safe hands.

In this article, we explore how our unique approach to nursing is helping residents at Worthing’s Caer Gwent to love life, every day.

All-inclusive nursing, as standard

Caring for every need at Caer Gwent. Photography by Sophie Ward

Many of our residents want to retain or regain independence so they can enjoy their daily lives. Our nurses make this possible by helping with simple tasks such as taking medication, changing dressings or checking blood pressure. They can also take care of clinical duties that would otherwise rely on a district nurse or a visit to a local surgery. Like all of our homes, Caer Gwent has two nurses and a clinical lead on site every day, equating to 46 hours of nursing in a 24 hour period.

For those living with complex conditions, a higher level of clinical support is often required and our team are trained to manage this with care and expertise, round the clock. This all-inclusive nursing care is available across all Guild Care homes, with no hidden fees or extra charges.

‘It’s not for show, it’s about experience’

For Debbie, whose husband Charlie lives at Caer Gwent and has a range of complex medical needs, knowing he has nurses on hand at all times provides peace of mind. Debbie says: “It’s made a great difference to us. I know he’s happy, he’s safe and anything that comes up will be dealt with properly. They’re so vigilant and you know anything will be handled quickly.”

Charlie adds: “Caer Gwent has everything going for it because it has the luxuries that you want in life, but they also provide excellent care and residents’ needs always come first. Here, it’s not for show, it’s about experience – they have everything and more.”

A forever home

The decision to explore living in a care home is never taken lightly, and we know the burden that significant life changes, such as moving to a new home, can place on residents and their families. Our expert team are here every step of the way, helping to make the journey as smooth and enjoyable as possible. With Guild Care, you only have to make this move once, as our person-led nursing care adapts as needs change.

Caer Gwent, like our other homes, is a very special place. When they join us, our residents often gain a new lease of life by forming friendships, exploring our full and varied wellbeing schedule, trying new hobbies and revisiting old interests. With their clinical needs taken care of, they are once again free to live enriched and fulfilling lives, finding joy in every day. We are currently running a special offer for new residents on respite and permanent stays. To find out more please call our Customer Relationship Team on 01903 327327 or email [email protected].