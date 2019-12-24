Caring Lady helps the homeless in Sussex this winter

Caring Worthing lady Laura Cullen organised a collection for the homeless this Christmas as she ‘lives in an area where you cannot turn a blind eye to people on the streets’.

Piles of clothing, toiletries, food and sleeping gear have been delivered to three separate homeless charities as a result.

Donations for Turning Tides, which supports the homeless in Worthing, Littlehampton, Horsham and East Grinstead

Laura, who lives in Goring, is the area manager for Caring Lady Funeral Directors and one particularly cold day in December, she decided she needed to do what she could to help those who do not have a home this Christmas.

She said: “We live in an area where you can’t turn a blind eye to people on the streets, so we got our heads together to see how we could make the most out of the money we had.

“All of the charities have been very grateful. Speaking to each of them was really special but also meant we could learn more about how they help people.

“For example, the Clock Tower Sanctuary spends a lot of time cleaning people’s clothes, so we bought litres and litres of laundry liquid and fabric conditioner.

“We are lucky to have so many charities in the area who devote time and energy in helping the homeless. The donations were our way of saying thank you.”

Colleagues across the Sussex branches - in Shoreham, Worthing, Brighton, Hove and Peacehaven – donated more than £2,200 worth of goods.

Glenwood Lodge, a homeless hostel in Brighton, was given gloves, socks, shower gel, plates, cutlery and 48 individual gifts for the homeless people in their care.

The Clock Tower Sanctuary, which helps young homeless people in Brighton, received t-shirts, tracksuit bottoms, jeans, rucksacks, sleeping bags, laundry liquid, fabric conditioner, toilet rolls, kitchen rolls, dishwasher tablets, anti-bacterial wipes, anti-bacterial soap and yoga mats.

Turning Tides, which supports the homeless in Worthing, Littlehampton, Horsham and East Grinstead, was given tea towels, mugs, cutlery, coffee, sugar, cooking oil, soft drinks, toilet cleaner and other treats.