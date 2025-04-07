Carpenter Box announces merger with Lewes-based Clark Brownscombe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South East accountancy firm Carpenter Box is extending its office network into East Sussex with news that it is to merge Lewes-based Clark Brownscombe into its south coast operations.

Carpenter Box currently serves a growing client base from offices in Worthing, Brighton, Crawley, Chichester, Portsmouth and London and this latest announcement marks another important step in the firm’s ongoing expansion strategy.

Clark Brownscombe will continue to operate from the office in Lewes and will adopt the Carpenter Box brand later this year. Current Directors at the firm, Robert Scrivins and Vicky Anderson, will become Partners at Carpenter Box following the merger, which will also see six members of staff join the firm.

Commented Alan Edwards, Managing Partner at Carpenter Box: “I’m thrilled to announce this merger with Clark Brownscombe and delighted to welcome the firm into the Carpenter Box team. They are a perfect fit for our growth strategy, helping us to expand into East Sussex with a Lewes office. Together, we bring nearly 200 years of combined experience in tax planning, advisory services and financial planning and share the same customer service ethos.”

Photo L-R: Alan Edwards, Robert Scrivins, Vicky Anderson, Stuart Noakes

Robert Scrivins added: “This merger is a significant milestone in our journey. We currently have expertise in business, charity and individual accounting and taxation matters and by joining with Carpenter Box, we will unlock additional resources and services that will directly benefit our clients through access to specialist knowledge.”

Carpenter Box, part of the Sumer Group of regional accountancy practices, is an award-winning firm of chartered accountants, tax specialists and business advisers with a reputation for innovation and excellence. The firm, which now has 23 Partners and over 250 members of staff, operates across the south east and in London, with specialist teams helping businesses and entrepreneurs succeed in a profitable, sustainable and tax-efficient way.

