Carpenter Box expands its Brighton operation
The firm, which also has offices in Worthing, Crawley, Chichester and London, moved to shared office space in Brighton in April 2019, but has now opened dedicated premises for the 20-strong team based in the city offering advice to companies and individuals.
The new office will help Carpenter Box grow the client base for its tax, accountancy, business advice and wealth management services for High Net Worth individuals. In addition, the location will help the firm expand the reach of its StarBox brand, which provides specialist accountancy and business advice to new media entrepreneurs, including app and game developers.
The Brighton office is led by Stuart Noakes, Partner & Head of Tax Services at Carpenter Box, who commented: “Brighton is home to so many great businesses and entrepreneurs and we’re delighted to be a growing part of that community.
“The city provides a really vibrant location for our accountancy and wealth management services, and it’s the perfect home for our StarBox team, who provide new media companies and digital platform content creators with the expert finance and tax advice they need.”
Carpenter Box employs around 225 Partners and staff across its five offices and is celebrating 100 years in business in 2023.