Carpenter Box extends international reach for clients through GGI
The practice has become an independent member of GGI Global Alliance, a top ten international accounting, consulting and law association, enabling Carpenter Box to help ambitious companies grow their operations overseas.
Tony Summers, Partner and Head of International Services at Carpenter Box said: “The South East is home to many innovative businesses with huge growth potential in international markets, but navigating the financial and tax regimes of individual countries and trading blocs can seem daunting.
“As new members of the GGI network, we can help companies smooth their journey by providing access to high quality financial, tax and legal expertise in nearly every major commercial centre worldwide.”
GGI is the leading international network for professional services firms, with 870 office locations in 126 countries and 31,000 employees worldwide. As an association member, Carpenter Box, which has offices in Worthing, Crawley, Brighton, Chichester, Portsmouth and London, can help clients navigate local trading regulations and meet compliance obligations.