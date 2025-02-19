Carpenter Box extends international reach for clients through GGI

By Colin Bridgman
Contributor
Published 19th Feb 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 19th Feb 2025, 13:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
South East businesses looking to expand overseas can now navigate the financial complexities of international trade by tapping into a global support alliance through Carpenter Box accountants.

The practice has become an independent member of GGI Global Alliance, a top ten international accounting, consulting and law association, enabling Carpenter Box to help ambitious companies grow their operations overseas.

Tony Summers, Partner and Head of International Services at Carpenter Box said: “The South East is home to many innovative businesses with huge growth potential in international markets, but navigating the financial and tax regimes of individual countries and trading blocs can seem daunting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As new members of the GGI network, we can help companies smooth their journey by providing access to high quality financial, tax and legal expertise in nearly every major commercial centre worldwide.”

Tony SummersTony Summers
Tony Summers

GGI is the leading international network for professional services firms, with 870 office locations in 126 countries and 31,000 employees worldwide. As an association member, Carpenter Box, which has offices in Worthing, Crawley, Brighton, Chichester, Portsmouth and London, can help clients navigate local trading regulations and meet compliance obligations.

Related topics:Crawley
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice