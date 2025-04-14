Carpenter Box goes from strength to strength at Chichester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Chichester office of Sussex and South East accountancy firm Carpenter Box continues to go from strength to strength, thanks to a successful recruitment drive and an office refurbishment that’s providing further room to grow.

The firm has had an office in Chichester since October 2020 and following the recent refurbishment, has seen the number of employees based there increase from 20 to 30 – and there’s no sign of slowing down.

The Chichester office continues to recruit to satisfy demand for the firm’s professional services, including company secretarial support, corporate audit and assurance work, tax planning advice, an outsourced finance function and estate planning.

Sarah Fitzgerald, Partner, who heads-up the office, commented: “Chichester is home to many great businesses and entrepreneurs, and we are delighted to be a growing part of that community and to be providing career opportunities for local people.

Sarah Fitzgerald, Partner at Carpenter Box

“Our client profile reflects the area’s commercial landscape and includes agriculture and viticulture businesses as well as manufacturers, service companies and entrepreneurs. They each face particular challenges at the moment, whether that’s changes to inheritance tax or increases in employer national insurance. Our aim is to help them navigate this environment successfully and to assist them in becoming more efficient and agile.”

One of the growth areas for the firm is its Outsourced Finance Function, which businesses are increasingly using not just for bookkeeping and accountancy support, but to tap into director level expertise.

