Local accountancy and advisory firm, Carpenter Box, has expanded its offices in Chichester to accommodate winning a multitude of clients in the region.

Local accountancy and advisory firm, Carpenter Box, has expanded its offices in Chichester to accommodate winning a multitude of clients in the region.

The firm opened its Chichester office in October 2020 and has now moved to bigger offices at Rume2 in Chichester city centre, just off North Street.

Over the last two years, the firm has been hosting a series of free events for local businesses and residents, where they can obtain practical guidance and advice on a range of topics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Reading, partner at Carpenter Box who heads up the Chichester office, said: “We’ve been smashing all our targets since establishing ourselves in the city two years ago and experienced unprecedented business growth, all during an increasingly uncertain and volatile time in the UK’s history.