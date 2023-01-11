The firm opened its Chichester office in October 2020 and has now moved to bigger offices at Rume2 in Chichester city centre, just off North Street.
Over the last two years, the firm has been hosting a series of free events for local businesses and residents, where they can obtain practical guidance and advice on a range of topics.
Peter Reading, partner at Carpenter Box who heads up the Chichester office, said: “We’ve been smashing all our targets since establishing ourselves in the city two years ago and experienced unprecedented business growth, all during an increasingly uncertain and volatile time in the UK’s history.
“We are now well established, assisting a multitude of local businesses and individuals in the region and continuing to win new business. We are absolutely delighted with our progress and couldn’t be prouder of our team.”