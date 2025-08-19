Carpenter Box recognises talent with seven senior promotions as growth continues

Carpenter Box has underlined its commitment to recognising and developing talent by making seven senior promotions, including four new Partners and three Associate Directors.

Alex Chidwick, Paula Nurse, Mark Northam and Andrew Neuman will be joining the Board as Partners, highlighting the growth and excellence at Carpenter Box and StarBox.

Alex Chidwick from the firm’s Audit and Assurance team joined Carpenter Box in 2011 and qualified as a Chartered Certified Accountant in 2015. He is responsible for providing accountancy, audit and advisory services to a portfolio of clients across the healthcare, leisure, manufacturing and construction sectors.

Paula Nurse works in the Commercial Business Services team and looks after the day-to-day accounting and tax needs for start-ups, small limited companies, sole traders and partnerships. Based in Brighton, Paula works closely with the firm’s digital team in ensuring clients are up to date with cloud software.

L-R: Alex Chidwick, Paula Nurse, David Taylor, Angela Norris, Meghan Clark, Mark Northam, Andrew Neuman.

Mark Northam re-joined Carpenter Box in 2021 to help grow and bolster the StarBox team who provide specialist accounting and tax service for content creators and social influencers. Mark looks after some of the UK’s most exciting media entrepreneurs such as YouTubers, vloggers and gamers, supporting growing businesses with his industry expertise.

Andrew Neuman from the firm’s Tax Services team specialises in advising both large corporates and owner managed businesses in all aspects of taxation. Based in the Crawley office, Andrew leads the firm’s International Tax services and is regularly involved in corporate transactions both in terms of group reorganisations as well as mergers and acquisitions.

The round of promotions also saw three accomplished individuals advance within the firm as Associate Directors. Within the Corporate Business Services team, Angela Norris trained with Carpenter Box and qualified with ACCA in 2014. She has 20 years’ experience working primarily with owner-managed businesses assisting with their regular compliance work and offering day-to-day business advice.

Within StarBox, David Taylor qualified with ACCA in 2019 and has amassed over 10 years’ experience, working with a diverse range of SMEs and more recently focussing on the new media sector such as Twitch, Instagram and YouTube creators.

And Meghan Clark has been promoted within the Tax Services team. She started at Carpenter Box in 2017 and gained her Chartered Institute of Taxation (CTA) and Association of Taxation Technicians (ATT) qualifications. Meghan specialises in bespoke corporate tax advice, including advising on international tax planning.

Managing Partner of Carpenter Box, Alan Edwards, said: “It’s always excellent to mark and celebrate the hard work and dedication to client service from our people. These promotions are highly deserved, and we’re thrilled to welcome these committed people to our leadership and management teams. We are extremely proud of all our promoted staff as they represent our growth and success.”