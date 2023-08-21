Carpenter Box rises to the challenge for Centenary Celebrations

Leading Sussex and South East financial services firm , Carpenter Box, is on target to raise more than £50,000 for local charities in its 100th anniversary year - thanks to the enterprise and efforts of its people.

From lobbing sponges at Partners, games nights and sponsored walks to dress-to-impress and comedy events, the firm’s staff have been pitching in to raise funds for local good causes.

It was in March that the Carpenter Box Charitable Foundation (CBCF) set itself a target of raising £50,000 and asked staff working groups to organise monthly fundraisers. June, for example, saw the LGBTQIA+ group arrange a staff speaking event and a ‘Gaymes Day’. July featured an inter-office adventure event involving staff from the firm’s offices in Worthing, Brighton, Chichester, Crawley and London.

To date more than £30,000 has been raised – but with more activities in planning, including a special 100 year celebration Charity Ball in Worthing in October – the aim is to exceed the target.

Inter-office event (l-r): Alan Edwards, John Billings, Mike Burgess, Jevan McRae & Michael Davis

Among the charities supported by the CBCF is Worthing-based Red Balloon, which helps young people who are self-excluding from education for a variety of reasons, including bullying, anxiety and trauma. It provides an alternative to school, helping students to re-engage with education and build their confidence and self-esteem through social and wellbeing activities.

Nick Munday, a Trustee of Red Balloon, is very appreciative of the support the charity has received: “The donations provided by Carpenter Box have enabled us to purchase a laptop charging station for 20 of our laptops and replace worn out carpeting at our premises in Worthing. Carpenter Box has also donated good quality furniture for our reception area following a refurbishment at their offices. In addition, a group of their staff have volunteered two days painting and gardening at the charity.

“Their engagement is very much appreciated by everyone who works at Red Balloon and helps us support vulnerable children in developing the skills they need to return to education or prepare for work or further training.”

Since its inception, CBCF has raised over £300,000 to support small, local voluntary and community groups.