Carpenter Box to host open evening for aspiring accountants and tax professionals in Worthing
With offices in Worthing, Brighton, Crawley, Lewes, Chichester and Portsmouth, Carpenter Box attracts trainees from across the South East, making this event ideal for anyone based in or near these areas.
During the evening, attendees will:
- Discover the different pathways into accountancy, tax and business advisory roles
- Learn more about Carpenter Box’s award-winning trainee scheme
- Chat with current trainees and qualified team members to hear first-hand about their experiences
- Meet representatives from both the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) to explore qualification routes.
The Carpenter Box HR team will be available to offer practical CV and interview tips for those applying to trainee roles.
As Sussex’s leading accountancy training firm, Carpenter Box welcomed a record 27 new trainees over the past 12 months, including 12 who joined in September 2025. This brings the total number of trainees to 57, making up more than 20% of the firm’s 270-strong workforce.
Refreshments will be available, and the event runs from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at Amelia House, Worthing, West Sussex BN11 1RL. To reserve a free place or learn more, visit www.carpenterbox.com/open-evening