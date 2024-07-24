Carpetright: These are the East Sussex branches that will close
The company has been bought in a rescue deal by rival Tapi but more than 200 stores will shut across the UK, with the loss of more than 1,000 jobs.
PwC announced on Monday (July 22) that Zelf Hussain, Rachael Wilkinson and Peter Dickens of PwC, have been appointed as the joint administrators of Carpetright Ltd.
PwC said that the Joint Administrators completed a sale of 54 Carpetright stores and two logistics hubs to CWHP Ltd, which is part of the Tapi Group. They said the transaction includes the transfer of 308 employees.
However, the Brighton, Eastbourne and St Leonards branches will shut, as they are not part of the 54 stores that have been bought by Tapi.
Mr Hussain said: “Carpetright has fallen victim to challenges facing many retailers, especially those selling big ticket items.
“A mixture of factors, including a big reduction in consumer spending due to cost of living pressures, lower home sales and a debilitating cyber attack made it impossible for the business to continue in its current form.
“The sale of some stores and the brand to Tapi has allowed over 300 jobs to be saved, and gives the Carpetright brand the chance to continue and flourish under its new ownership.
“However, it is deeply saddening that for the remainder of the workforce there will be redundancies. We are committed to helping those affected and will make sure redundancy claims are processed as quickly as possible.
“In collaboration with Tapi, we will assist in efforts to help individuals find new jobs elsewhere. We know this is an uncertain time for many of those affected and want to thank all the staff for the support they have given the company in these difficult circumstances.”
Carpetright was founded in 1988.
