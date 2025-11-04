Cathedral Wealth Management celebrates the opening of new offices in Chichester

Brad Ainsworth and Jean Smith Cathedral Wealth Management

Cathedral Wealth Management was delighted to host the official launch of its new offices at 59 East Street, Chichester, marking an important milestone in the firm’s ongoing growth and commitment to the local community.

The event, held on Thursday, October 30, welcomed more than 100 guests, including valued clients and representatives from local Chichester businesses. The evening provided an opportunity to celebrate Cathedral Wealth Management’s continued success and to showcase its new, prominently located High Street premises, 59 East Street Chichester.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted by Jean Smith, the very first client of Founding Director, Brad Ainsworth, who joined the team to commemorate the occasion. Her presence served as a fitting reminder of the enduring relationships and trust that underpin Cathedral Wealth Management’s client-focused ethos.

The move to East Street positions the firm at the heart of Chichester, reflecting its ongoing mission to make professional financial advice accessible to all. The new walk-in office allows clients and members of the public to visit freely and discuss their financial needs in an approachable, welcoming environment.

“Establishing our offices on East Street represents a significant step forward for Cathedral Wealth Management,” said Brad Ainsworth, Founding Director. “We are proud to be part of Chichester’s thriving business community and remain dedicated to providing clear, straightforward advice that helps our clients achieve their financial goals.”

Cathedral Wealth Management extends its sincere thanks to all who attended the launch and contributed to the success of the event. The firm looks forward to continuing to serve clients from its new location and to strengthening its connections within the Chichester community.

Founded in Chichester, Cathedral Wealth Management provides independent, professional financial advice tailored to each client’s individual circumstances. The firm offers guidance across a wide range of areas, including investments, pensions, retirement planning, protection, and estate planning.