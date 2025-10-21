Cathedral Wealth Management relocates to Chichester High Street
This move represents an exciting new chapter for Cathedral Wealth Management as the company strengthens its presence within the local community. The high street location not only provides convenience and visibility but also reflects the firm’s commitment to offering a modern, approachable environment where clients can drop in for a chat, schedule a consultation, or simply learn more about the tailored financial services Cathedral Wealth Management offers.
“We’re thrilled to bring Cathedral Wealth to Chichester High Street,” said Brad Ainsworth, Founding Director “Our relocation to 59 East Street allows us to be even more connected to our clients and community, all while continuing to deliver the same professional, personal service that defines who we are.”
From October 20th, new and existing clients are warmly invited to visit the team at their new high street location. Cathedral Wealth Management looks forward to welcoming everyone to their new home in the heart of Chichester.