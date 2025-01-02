Celebrating 30 Years of The Sussex Sign Company

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sussex Sign Company is proudly marking an incredible milestone: 30 years in business! Founded on January 1, 1995, by Norman Mayhew and Peter Lake, this family-run venture has transformed into a leading name in the UK signage sector.

From the very beginning, the company aimed to elevate businesses’ visual identities, ensuring they shine in competitive landscapes. Under Norman's guidance, the company has constantly progressed, achieving remarkable milestones and gaining well-deserved recognition.

In 2007, Peter Lake retired, leaving behind a culture of strong values that still underpins the company today. A major turning point came in 2003 when The Sussex Sign Company became a private limited company, marking an exciting new phase in its journey. What started as a small partnership has now blossomed into a 4,000-square-foot design and manufacturing hub, furnished with cutting-edge technology and staffed by a talented team of experts. This growth showcases the company’s unwavering commitment to quality, customer service, and innovation.

The accolades have poured in, affirming The Sussex Sign Company’s status as a beacon of excellence. They have won impressive titles such as Sussex Small Business of the Year, FSB Southern Region Small Business Champion, and Newhaven Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year. Most notably, they claimed the title of Best Large-Scale Roll Out at the UK Graphic Awards in 2024, an honour often dubbed the Oscars of the UK graphics industry!

The company also stands out for its commitment to health and safety, having achieved Constructionline Gold accreditation, a testament to their rigorous industry standards. Additionally, The Sussex Sign Company proudly takes on the role of a training champion, with over 15 team members earning NVQs in sign making. One of their latest apprentices achieved a distinction, showcasing the company’s dedication to talent development and progression.

Numerous former employees have soared to great heights, inspired by Norman Mayhew’s entrepreneurial spirit. A shining example of this is a long-serving team member who spent 18 years with The Sussex Sign Company and has now become the Managing Director of The British Sign and Graphics Association. Such success stories embody the company’s commitment to nurturing individual growth and professional journeys.

Even with an impressive legacy, The Sussex Sign Company remains forward-looking and ambitious. They are currently constructing a state-of-the-art vehicle wrapping centre in Burgess Hill, which will serve as the Centre of Excellence for vehicle wrapping and fleet graphics in Sussex. This new facility will be a cornerstone of the company’s commitment to innovation and leadership in the industry.

As The Sussex Sign Company celebrates its remarkable 30 years in business, it continues to prioritise quality, outstanding customer service, and meaningful community engagement. Here’s to many more years of success!