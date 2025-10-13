Celebrating 65 years of Middle Farm

At the foot of the South Downs near Firle, Middle Farm has grown from a traditional mixed farm into one of the region’s most beloved rural attractions - inviting visitors to experience life on a working farm first-hand and to discover and enjoy homemade and locally produced food and drink.

This year marks a milestone for Middle Farm as we proudly begin a year of celebrations to mark 65 years of our family’s farming heritage and the warm community spirit and loyal support of our customers and staff, which has driven and sustained our growth.

To kick off our celebrations, we will be holding a Harvest Food Fair on Saturday 25th October, where you can meet local food and drink producers to taste and buy what they grow or make, enjoy a Middle Farm Hog Roast, with vegetarian and vegan options available, and buy a drink or two at the Sussex Drinks Bar – including our famous mulled cider.

To showcase the tireless efforts of the farm shop kitchen we will be running our own stall serving up the perennially popular pasties (created by a former Middle Farm butcher) and our tasty homemade cakes and traybakes, including Middle Farm made jams and chutneys.

Harvest Food Fair - 9:30am until 5:00pm

As ever, our award-winning farm shop will be championing Sussex produce and our Cider Barn will be brimming with draught ciders and perries sourced from small producers right across the UK, as well as wines from Sussex vineyards and beers from local breweries.

At heart, Middle Farm remains a working family farm where our visitors can meet our farm animals, enjoy seasonal events such as lambing and get a taste of British agricultural life - inspiring the next generation with a love for, and understanding of, rural living.

Look out for more events in the coming year, as we continue our celebrations and look forward to the next 65 years of Middle Farm.