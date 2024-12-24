Celebrating Bognor's festive sparkle

1st Choice Improvements, Aldwick Road

Shops and businesses in Bognor Regis have been awarded certificates in recognition of their Christmas window displays by Bognor Regis in Bloom.

To celebrate the efforts shops and businesses in the town have gone to in bringing the Christmas spirit to Bognor Regis, certificates have been awarded in appreciation of those that have gone the extra mile to add a festive sparkle.

A spokesperson for Bognor Regis in Bloom said, "With so many wonderful window displays around the town this year, we thought we needed to do our own little something to celebrate Christmas and the many amazing independent shops and businesses we are lucky to have here in Bognor Regis.

"We have had so much good feedback from those awarded a certificate, and we encourage everyone to go and see the fantatstic window displays while you still can!"

Those awarded a certificate are:

1st Choice Improvements, Aldwick Road

Beauty Boutique, High Street

Bradley Electrical, Aldwick Road

William Hardwicke, High Street

Cash Converters, High Street

Cassino, High Street

Dillistone & Wraights, Queensway

Hair by Oksana, London Road

Lotus Styling, Aldwick Road

Little Florist, Bedford Street

Newbarn Car Sales, Aldwick Road

Perfect Arrangement, High Street

Posh Paws Nails & Beauty, Aldwick Road

PS & B, Lennox Street

Rocks Bar & Grill, High Street

The Monumental Company, London Road

The Salvation Army Charity Shop, Queensway

