Celebrating Bognor's festive sparkle
To celebrate the efforts shops and businesses in the town have gone to in bringing the Christmas spirit to Bognor Regis, certificates have been awarded in appreciation of those that have gone the extra mile to add a festive sparkle.
A spokesperson for Bognor Regis in Bloom said, "With so many wonderful window displays around the town this year, we thought we needed to do our own little something to celebrate Christmas and the many amazing independent shops and businesses we are lucky to have here in Bognor Regis.
"We have had so much good feedback from those awarded a certificate, and we encourage everyone to go and see the fantatstic window displays while you still can!"
Those awarded a certificate are:
1st Choice Improvements, Aldwick Road
Beauty Boutique, High Street
Bradley Electrical, Aldwick Road
Cash Converters, High Street
Cassino, High Street
Dillistone & Wraights, Queensway
Hair by Oksana, London Road
Little Florist, Bedford Street
Lotus Styling, Aldwick Road
Newbarn Car Sales, Aldwick Road
Perfect Arrangement, High Street
Posh Paws Nails & Beauty, Aldwick Road
PS & B, Lennox Street
Rocks Bar & Grill, High Street
The Monumental Company, London Road
The Salvation Army Charity Shop, Queensway
William Hardwicke, High Street