Celebrating local excellence at the Chichester Chamber Awards Night

At Cathedral Wealth Management, we are proud to be deeply embedded in the life and growth of our local community. This commitment was highlighted recently as we took on the prestigious role of headline sponsor for the 2025 Chichester Chamber of Commerce and Industry Awards Night—an event that showcases the very best of local enterprise, innovation, and dedication.

Held at the beautiful Avisford Park Hotel, the evening was a resounding success, bringing together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and community champions from across the region. The atmosphere was electric, filled with anticipation and celebration as the achievements of Chichester’s finest were recognised in style.

A Night to Remember

With 17 categories and over 190 entries and nominations, the awards night was a true testament to the vibrancy and diversity of Chichester’s business community. From start-ups to established firms, each nominee demonstrated exceptional commitment, creativity, and resilience—qualities that are the hallmark of our local economy.

The event was expertly hosted by none other than Shaun Williamson, best known to many as Barry from EastEnders. Shaun’s warmth, humour, and genuine appreciation for the occasion brought an extra sparkle to the evening, ensuring that guests were entertained as well as inspired. His anecdotes and friendly banter created a relaxed yet celebratory environment, perfectly reflecting the spirit of Chichester’s business community.

Celebrating Success

A huge congratulations is due to all the businesses who were recognised on the night—whether as winners or as highly commended. Each award is a reflection of hard work, innovation, and a commitment to making Chichester a better place to live, work, and do business. The range of categories—from Best New Business and Customer Service Excellence to Environmental Champion and Employer of the Year—highlighted the breadth of talent and ambition within our community.

For Cathedral Wealth Management, supporting this event was about more than just sponsorship; it was about championing the people and businesses that make Chichester thrive. We believe that by investing in local success stories, we help to create a stronger, more resilient economy for everyone.

The Importance of Community

Events like the Chichester Chamber Awards Night are a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when businesses come together to celebrate and support one another. It is this spirit of collaboration that drives innovation and growth, ensuring that Chichester remains a vibrant hub for business and enterprise.

At Cathedral Wealth Management, we are committed to giving back to the community that has supported us over the years. Our involvement in the Chichester Chamber Awards Night is just one example of how we strive to make a positive impact, not only through our professional services but also through our active participation in local initiatives.

Looking to the Future

As we reflect on a fantastic evening at the Avisford Park Hotel, we are filled with optimism for the future of Chichester’s business community. The talent, creativity, and determination on display are a source of inspiration for us all. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Chichester Chamber of Commerce and Industry and to supporting the next generation of local success stories.

Once again, congratulations to all the winners and highly commended businesses. Your achievements are a shining example of what can be accomplished when passion, innovation, and community spirit come together. Here’s to another year of success, growth, and celebration in Chichester!