Celebrating success: Burgess Hill apprentice graduation at Steve Willis Training

Steve Willis Training was proud to host our most recent graduation ceremony at the Hickstead Showground, honouring the achievements of our Burgess Hill Gas and Electrical apprentices. The event brought together apprentices, their families, employers, and staff to celebrate the dedication and accomplishments of our latest graduating group.

This special occasion marked a significant milestone for those completing their apprenticeships in gas engineering and electrical installation. It was not only a celebration of technical achievement, but also a recognition of the determination, resilience, and personal growth each apprentice has shown throughout their journey.

The afternoon began with refreshments and a chance for guests to connect before the formal ceremony commenced. Our Apprenticeships Manager, Jake Gibbons, welcomed everyone with a few words about the importance of vocational training and the vital role apprentices play in the future of skilled trades. He was followed by heartfelt speeches from our trainers and distinguished guests, including Burgess Hill Town Mayor Stuart Condie and representatives from Burgess Hill Lions, who highlighted the wider impact apprenticeships have on both industry and community.

The presentation of certificates was the highlight of the event. One by one, apprentices took to the stage to receive their awards, cheered on by proud family and friends. We also celebrated exceptional individuals with special awards, recognising outstanding progress, commitment, and contribution to their chosen trade.

As part of the event, we were proud to raise funds for charity through auctions, raffles, and other activities held throughout the day. Combined with a £1,000 donation from Steve Willis Training, we raised a fantastic total of £2,500. These funds will be donated to Burgess Hill Youth and Young Minds, two charities doing vital work to support young people’s wellbeing, development, and mental health.

As the formalities came to a close, guests stayed to enjoy light refreshments, take photos, and share memories with tutors and fellow apprentices. It was a joyful and reflective moment for many - a chance to acknowledge just how much they’ve achieved, from mastering technical skills to growing in confidence and ambition.

Graduation is always a highlight at Steve Willis Training, and this year’s Burgess Hill celebration was no exception. Congratulations to all our graduates - we’re incredibly proud and excited to see what you do next.