Celebrity vet visits new veterinary team in Rottingdean

Celebrity vet Marc Abraham OBE took time out from his busy schedule campaigning for animal welfare in Westminster, to pop in to meet the a veterinary team in Rottingdean recently.

By Julia MewesContributor
Published 6th Apr 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 17:14 BST
Marc receiving his OBE from HRH King Charles, then the Prince of Wales in 2021.Marc receiving his OBE from HRH King Charles, then the Prince of Wales in 2021.
Marc receiving his OBE from HRH King Charles, then the Prince of Wales in 2021.

Dr Julia Mewes, owner and vet at The Mewes Vets, said: “It was lovely to show off our new facilities in Rottingdean to Marc, who is based just along the coast in Brighton.

“Where I have been treating sick animals and building my team, he has spent ten years campaigning for animal welfare. He has impressively caused Lucy’s Law to become national legislation, effectively banning the third-party commercial sale of puppies and kittens, beginning the end of puppy and kitten farming for profit over welfare.

“I think Marc was impressed to see an independent practice owner like myself succeeding despite the recent move towards the corporatisation of our profession.

“I’m proud to have created an environment where veterinary professionals provide medical care and advice for pets and their owners, without the burden of financial targets to meet. The welfare of the patients under the care of the Mewes Vets is, and always will be, our sole priority.”

