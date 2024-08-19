Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​At Guild Care, we understand the huge strain the NHS is under to continue providing care. Well-documented staff shortages and long wait times mean that nurses are under more pressure than ever before, yet many care homes rely solely on NHS district nurses to provide clinical care.

​Guild Care is different. We directly employ our own clinical team across all three Worthing homes – Caer Gwent, Linfield House and Haviland House.

In this article, we take a closer look at how residents at Caer Gwent and all Guild Care homes benefit from our in-house clinical expertise.

All-inclusive nursing care

Caer Gwent carer Renata with resident John

Like all Guild Care homes, residents at Caer Gwent receive all-inclusive nursing care as standard – with no hidden fees or extra charges, regardless of the level of clinical support they need. Our care adapts over time, with our person-led approach meaning we can evolve from supporting basic medical needs to caring for those with the most complex requirements.

This sets Guild Care apart from other homes in the area – an increasing number of new sites have chosen not to offer nursing as standard. Yet we know that residents in care homes have often chosen to remain in the community for longer and are now living with increasing dependency and complex needs. People are often unaware that nursing care in many homes, unlike Guild Care, may come at an extra cost or be reliant on district nurses.

Market-leading staffing levels

We are proud to provide nursing at Caer Gwent and our sister homes as part of our all-inclusive fees. We made a significant investment in recruitment and we increased the pay of our nursing colleagues, meaning all homes are fully staffed at all times and benefit from a market-leading staff-to-resident ratio.

Home manager Clare with resident Jean. Photography by Sophie Ward

In addition to team leaders and senior carers, every home has two nurses and a clinical lead on site every day, equating to 46 hours of nursing in any given 24 hours. This is in contrast to the vast numbers of people that the region’s district nurses have to visit on a daily basis, leaving them little time to spend with each resident. During the busiest periods waiting times can be long, which can be stressful and sometimes dangerous.

‘You always know you’re not alone’

For Jean, who has lived at Caer Gwent for over a year, the in-house nursing provides valuable peace of mind. She says: “The staff here are all really good and we have a little buzzer which we can just press and they come running. You feel safe in here.”

Another resident, John, agrees and explains: “Day and night there’s always a nurse on hand. It’s very professional and you always know you’re not alone.”

As well as reassuring our residents that we are here for them at all times, our nursing care provides peace of mind for their relatives, and our review score of 9.9 is testament to the standard of care we pride ourselves on. Many family members will have had to bear the responsibility of addressing medical needs or arranging clinical care. Once this is taken into the hands of professionals they find the freedom to focus on spending quality time with their loved one.

We are currently running a special offer for new residents on respite and permanent stays, to find out more please call our Customer Relationship Team on 01903 327327 or email [email protected].

• This article has been submitted by Clare Feest, Caer Gwent home manager