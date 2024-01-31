Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Horsham District Council has launched a new guidance video to help local businesses develop climate-friendly business plans.

It takes businesses through how to prepare a strong business case to apply for the council’s new upcoming ‘Green LEAP’ Small Business Grant Scheme, which will be open for applications from April 2 to 30.

Green LEAP will be an extension to the council’s popular ongoing LEAP grant scheme, with a fresh focus on supporting start-up and small business projects which seek to combat climate change.

Horsham District Council wants to help local businesses to become 'greener'

Through Green LEAP, grants of up to £5,000 will be available to fund or part fund climate-friendly business projects. Grants of up to £2,000 may be considered for other projects.

Businesses are being encouraged to begin reviewing their business plans now, as they will be required to submit one as part of their grant application.

To help businesses understand what is required, the ‘How to write your business plan’ video is available to watch for free on the West Sussex Business Hub. This can be accessed via the council’s website: www.horsham.gov.uk/leap

The council has funded a wide range of local business projects across the district in the past. One example is Jacob’s Bagels near Pulborough. They received a grant towards solar panels for their business through the council’s allocation of UK Government Rural England Prosperity Funding.

A spokesperson for Jacob’s Bagels said: “Caring for the environment is our core mission, and to reinforce this commitment, we sought and secured a grant to support the installation of solar panels. The solar panels power not only our ovens but also our mixers and virtually every electrical appliance in the bakery.

"This initiative has significantly reduced our carbon footprint, resulting in a noteworthy reduction of 1535.5 kilograms in our carbon emissions to date. At Jacob's Bagels, sustainability isn't just a goal; it's a tangible achievement we're proud to share.”

Green LEAP will invite applications for a broad range of climate-friendly projects, such as renewable energy solutions, switching to LED lighting and creating space for nature in the workplace. Applicants will be asked to demonstrate in their business plan how their Green LEAP project will be connected to achieving their ambitions.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for climate action Colette Blackburn said: “This support forms part of the council’s recognition of the vital role businesses play in enabling Horsham district to collectively transition to net zero by 2050, as part of the council’s proposed Climate Action Strategy.

“We received some useful feedback from businesses through our recent Business Climate Action Survey, which helped identify that business planning advice and grant funding will be key in supporting them to achieve their climate ambitions.”