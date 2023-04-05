Edit Account-Sign Out
Chance to find out more about a career in the hospitality industry at East Grinstead hotel

Ashdown Park Hotel is staging a Recruitment Open Evening on Tuesday April 18 2023, from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

By SALLY FIRTHContributor
Published 5th Apr 2023, 08:55 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 08:56 BST
Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club Ashdown Park Hotel & Country Club
People are encouraged to go along to meet representatives from the hotel and discuss a career change, or a starting out role.

The fair is the perfect opportunity to meet the hotel managers, find out more about the roles available and have informal interviews. Current vacancies are within Food & Beverage including waiting and supervisor roles in the Fine Dining Restaurants, Conference & Banqueting, Lounge and Bars, and the Brasserie Restaurant. Roles are also available in other departments including Reception, Spa, Housekeeping and Kitchen.

Flexibility is the key at Ashdown Park, besides full-time positions, part-time roles are available, covering a range of times from breakfast service in the morning to suit early risers, through to evening service for those individuals looking for later shifts, ensuring work fits in with the family and other commitments.Please do come along if you are interested in any of the current vacancies, or are keen to find out about future opportunities including apprenticeship schemes and the Trainee Manager programme.

East GrinsteadPeopleFood