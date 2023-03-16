Cosmetic products retailer Lush held a fundraising weekend in Eastbourne this month.

More than £150 was raised for Compass Community Arts (CCA) through the sale of the Lush Charity Pot hand and body lotion last weekend (March 11-12).

CCA is an artist-led organisation in Eastbourne that helps anyone vulnerable to social isolation, trauma, visible and hidden disabilities. Over the weekend, paintings by CCA were on display in the shop which encouraged shoppers to come in and find out more about CCA and how Lush supports small charities and community groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Store manager Connie Newton-Brown said: “We enjoyed a very busy weekend. We saw our regular customers and new ones who were attracted by the paintings and the promotional material about our charity weekend.”

Charity day at Lush shop in Eastbourne

A CCA spokesperson said: “Our spaces are always safe, supportive and compassionate and provide new direction and skills in people’s lives. The artists regularly work together to put on exhibitions, events and self-publish under the name Compass Collective.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad