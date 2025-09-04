Charity fundraiser at Eastbourne Bowling Club hosted by a local managing agent

Members of Eastbourne Bowling Club joined forces with the FTJ and Friends team for their second annual bowling tournament in aid of a local charity. The attendees competed in a triples tournament followed by a BBQ lunch and games, whilst enjoying the Airbourne displays overhead.
Through entrance fees, rink sponsorship, raffle tickets and donations an impressive £1658 was raised for the charity; You Raise Me Up. The money donated will help to provide counselling and support services to families who have lost a child or young adult.
Over 100 people attended the event which was catered by Lincoln's Bakery.
Lynne Maguire, Director of FTJ's Eastbourne office said "A great time was had by all and it was a fantastic opportunity to bring members of the community together with local businesses for a day of networking and friendly competition. But most importantly the generosity of the members meant that we were able to raise a huge amount of money for the charity to allow them to continue to support local families grieving the loss of a loved one. It was a fantastic effort from everyone involved and we very much look forward to hosting our third event in summer 2026."