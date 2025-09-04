Charity fundraiser at Eastbourne Bowling Club hosted by a local managing agent

Through entrance fees, rink sponsorship, raffle tickets and donations an impressive £1658 was raised for the charity; You Raise Me Up. The money donated will help to provide counselling and support services to families who have lost a child or young adult.

Lynne Maguire, Director of FTJ's Eastbourne office said "A great time was had by all and it was a fantastic opportunity to bring members of the community together with local businesses for a day of networking and friendly competition. But most importantly the generosity of the members meant that we were able to raise a huge amount of money for the charity to allow them to continue to support local families grieving the loss of a loved one. It was a fantastic effort from everyone involved and we very much look forward to hosting our third event in summer 2026."