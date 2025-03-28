Charity quiz night raises over £2,300 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A charity quiz night organised by Howden Eastbourne has raised £2,380 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Hosted at by Howden Insurance, Deliciously Sweet Chocolate Company and FOUNDRY Eastbourne on Tuesday, the Sense-ational Charity Quiz and Raffle saw 15 teams compete in the name of a good cause, with a chocolate tasting round, prizes donated by local businesses and free pizza.

The money raised will go to St Wilfrid’s Hospice, a local charity that relies on donations to provide essential support for people towards the end of their life, and their families and carers.

Danielle Drew, Commercial Account Executive at Howden Eastbourne, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the turnout and generosity shown by everyone who attended. It was fantastic to see so many teams coming together to support St Wilfrid’s Hospice. Their work is vital to our community, and we’re proud to have played a part in raising much-needed funds for such an important cause.

Howden Eastbourne, Deliciously Sweet Chocolate Company and FOUNDRY organised the event.

“A huge thanks to all the businesses and individuals who contributed to the event's success, including those who donated prizes, volunteered their time, or simply attended to support the cause. Their contributions have made a meaningful impact in ensuring St Wilfrid’s Hospice can continue its invaluable work in the community.”

Dave Longman, Corporate Community Fundraiser at St Wilfrid’s Hospice said: “What an incredible evening! It was truly inspiring to see three local businesses come together in support of St. Wilfrid’s Hospice. A heartfelt thank you to Howden Insurance, Deliciously Sweet Chocolate and FOUNDRY for organising a quiz and raffle.

“We also want to extend our gratitude to all the other local businesses that donated to the raffle. The total raised on the night was a fantastic £2,380. This will go towards making sure that St Wilfrid's Hospice is able to protect the services that it offers our community.”

Hanna Searle, Membership Manager at FOUNDRY Eastbourne said: “It was so wonderful to see the community coming together to support a charity that is so key within the community. The amazing service they provide will (unfortunately) be accessed by most, if not all of us, at some point in our lives whether it be the hospice itself or any of the bereavement or support services they provide.”

Teams get ready to compete at the Sense-ational Quiz

