Influencer Jen Graham, known as Charity Shop Girl CSG on Instagram, was making her fourth visit to Worthing, having formed a partnership with the leading social care charity in December.

She loves a rummage and said she was impressed with the size of the new superstore, in Goring Road, Goring, and the range of items available.

Cutting the ribbon at midday on Wednesday, August 21, Jen said: "Thank you to Guild Care for inviting me here today to cut the ribbon at their new shop on Goring Road. Guild Care is Worthing's leading social care charity and by you shopping here and donating your items, or volunteering, you are helping Guild Care with their aim to reduce social stigma and social isolation. I now declare this shop is open."

Having asked her 101,000 followers on Instagram to suggest some things for her to find, and told them to 'challenge' her, she set off in search of items like cocktail glasses, quirky mid-century pottery, wooden fruit, an unopened jigsaw box, a tennis racket and a duck for luck.

Ticking all of these off her list, she also discovered a Stella McCartney handbag for £80, champagne bucket for £3.50, Levi jeans for£5.50 and fancy wine stopper for £1.

There was plenty to go through, as the shop sells a range of high-quality, preloved clothes in different styles, sizes and colours, as well as a wide selection of accessories. There are many shelves of bric-a-brac, as well as electrical items and an assortment of homeware.

Jen, who champions sustainable fashion, also recommends parents check out their local charity shops for back to school stationery.

Guild Care’s Goring Road Superstore and Donation Centre is situated at 67-69 Goring Road, Goring.

Adam Rider, director of retail at Guild Care, said: "Our Goring Road Superstore is looking fantastic. Students heading off for university might want to stock up on useful kitchen items, and anyone setting up home or just looking for some finishing touches should definitely browse the homeware section.

"There’s plenty of parking, too, which makes dropping in donations much easier. We welcome all good-quality items to our shops, where they can find a new lease of life with a new owner. The income we receive then goes back to helping people in our community in the local area.”

Guild Care provides a range of services to support older people, people living with dementia and children & adults with learning disabilities. The charity aims to reduce social isolation and social stigma through accessible and effective services. They host regular dementia-friendly social events including Saturday afternoon teas and a popular dementia choir.

The charity now has 15 shops in West Sussex, each of which contributes to keeping these services running. The latest superstore is in addition to the popular Guild Care superstore at 27 Woods Way, Goring. High-quality donations are accepted at each Guild Care shop, especially nearly new clothing and children’s toys.

Goring Road Superstore and Donation Centre : Goring Road Superstore and Donation Centre Influencer Jen Graham, aka Charity Shop Girl, officially opens Guild Care's new Goring Road Superstore and Donation Centre, the charity's 15th shop in West Sussex Photo: Elaine Hammond

