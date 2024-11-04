Cheers! Former brewery in Rye sold at auction

A former brewery with planning consent for residential conversion in Rye went under the auctioneer’s gavel this week after strong bidding.

The Old Brewery, Wish Ward, was among 173 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Rush, Witt & Wilson, the vacant property was sold for £371,000 freehold at the firm’s auction which ended on Friday, November 1.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “We had strong pre-sale interest from developers and builders in this property, which translated into competitive bidding on auction day.

“Planning permission was granted last year for the refurbishment of the Old Brewery to convert it into a single residential dwelling with ground floor garage, subject to conditions – which certainly heightened interest.”

The three storey former warehouse is located in the heart of the Cinque Port town, close to various local amenities including shops, schools and the railway station.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The next auction, the final one of eight this year, goes live on Monday, December 9 and ends on Wednesday, December 11. Closing date for entries is November 18 and the catalogue is available from November 22.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.