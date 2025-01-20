Chi Actors Studio welcomes casting director Olivia Brittain for exclusive workshop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chi Actors Studio, the only acting studio for adult actor training in Chichester, West Sussex, proudly hosted a one-of-a-kind workshop with renowned casting director Olivia Brittain this month. Local actors had the unique opportunity to gain invaluable industry insights and sharpen their audition techniques under the guidance of one of the UK's leading casting professionals.

Known for her work on acclaimed productions, such as Dune, Enola Holmes and Rogue One: Star Wars, Olivia Brittain brought a wealth of expertise to the session. Sharing her insider knowledge on what casting directors are looking for and how actors can stand out in competitive auditions. Attendees engaged in practical exercises, received personalized feedback, and left with a deeper understanding of the audition process.

“We are thrilled to have welcomed Olivia Brittain to Chi Actors Studio,” said Illy Elizabeth, Founder of Chi Actors Studio. “Her expertise and passion for nurturing talent provided an incredible experience for our local actors. This workshop exemplifies our commitment to bringing industry leaders to Sussex and empowering our community of performers.”

Chi Actors Studio continues to establish itself as a hub for professional actor training, offering workshops, classes, and resources tailored to both aspiring and seasoned performers. The studio's mission is to provide access to top-tier industry knowledge and foster a supportive environment where talent can thrive.

The workshop with Olivia Brittain is part of an ongoing series of events designed to connect local actors with industry professionals. Future sessions will feature additional casting directors, agents, and other key figures from the world of film, television, and theatre.

For more information about Chi Actors Studio, upcoming workshops, or how to get involved, visit www.chiactorsstudio.co.uk or contact [email protected]