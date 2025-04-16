Chichester agency, Tod Anstee, renews partnership with West Dean Estate

By Nicki Moon
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 15:51 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 16:23 BST
Established for over 15 years in Chichester, Tod Anstee are delighted to announce their continued support of the West Dean Estate residential properties.

West Dean, known for its heritage in arts and conservation have chosen to continue working with Chichester based Tod Anstee, known for their expertise in property management, to play a pivotal role in overseeing West Dean Estate’s diverse portfolio of residential properties. The company’s rural team brings a wealth of knowledge and a hands-on approach, ensuring that each property under their care receives personalised attention.

“We are both proud and honoured to continue our partnership with West Dean, and excited to contribute to their success, navigating with them through the challenges and opportunities of the ever-evolving property landscape.” said Director, Sam Tod.

This partnership is a testament to the strength of the relationship between West Dean Estate and Tod Anstee, built on trust, mutual respect, and a shared passion for excellence. Both parties are eager to build upon their successful history together, ensuring the continued success and growth of the estate’s residential portfolio.

