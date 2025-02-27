Chichester autocentre awarded ‘Gold’ grade for service excellence in HiQ’s nationwide audit

A Chichester car garage and service centre has earned a prestigious ‘Gold’ rating in a recent nationwide standards programme, placing it among the top-performing HiQ Tyres & Autocare centres in the UK. Across the country, 52% of HiQ’s 190 autocentres achieved a ‘Gold’ rating or higher in the audit, highlighting the exceptional standards upheld across the network.

HiQ Tyres & Autocare centres in Chichester, Havant and Gosport, who all form part of the same local franchise, are part of HiQ’s expanding network of independent tyre and vehicle service providers, supported by global tyre manufacturer Goodyear. They provide a full range of services, from MOTs and routine maintenance to tyres, brakes, clutches, and advanced wheel alignment.

The three centres are owned and operated by local entrepreneurs Reg Gray and John Bridle, of Sussex.

All three sites are renowned for their high level of customer service satisfaction, which was a key contribution to their achievement of gold certification. The audit assessed more than 200 criteria, including fleet capability, technical expertise, and the overall appearance of the centre.

Sarah Gumbley, Retail Business Consultant, HiQ; Reg Gray, Owner & Franchisee, HiQ Chichester; Craig Sprigmore, Goodyear Retail Director UK & Ireland

HiQ’s ‘Gold’ designation is awarded to the category of autocentres that can prove they have turned the network’s highly regarded professional standards into an outstanding customer experience. These high standards are a direct reflection of the strong reputation HiQ has built for delivering an efficient and seamless experience for its customers.

HiQ Chichester is well-regarded in its local community as a trusted fleet provider. The centre delivers mobile tyre servicing and roadside assistance across all areas, with its dedicated mobile van, ‘HiQ Harry”.

“Earning the ‘Gold’ grade is true recognition of the hard work and dedication of everyone working at our sites,” commented Reg Gray, Manager & Franchisee, HiQ Tyres & Autocare Chichester.

“We believe every interaction with our customers should reflect our core values of reliability and transparency. Whether it’s through offering honest advice, timely service, or simply making sure our customers feel heard, this recognition is a result of our team’s dedication to building trust with the local community.”

All three centres in the franchise take great pride in actively supporting charitable initiatives, making significant contributions to both the national HiQ charity partner, Breast Cancer Now, and local causes such as the Southwick Revival, which honours Veterans and commemorates D-Day. Their fundraising efforts not only reinforce HiQ’s dedication to corporate social responsibility but also demonstrate an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional automotive services to the local community.

Craig Sprigmore, Goodyear Retail Director UK & Ireland, commended the team on its achievement, adding: “This is a fantastic achievement that highlights the centre's commitment to excellence. Being awarded a ‘Gold’ grade is no small feat, and it reflects the hard work and professionalism they bring to their customers every day. Congratulations to the entire team on this well-deserved recognition!”

To experience award-winning service, visit HiQ Chichester today or book online at hiqonline.com.