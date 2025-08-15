Chichester-based chocolate company Montezuma’s celebrates 25th anniversary with giant buttons

Montezuma’s is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and has launched its biggest chocolate buttons yet.

Montezuma’s chocolate buttons have been fan favourites for years, but the new range - which comes in deeply rich dark chocolate or deliciously decadent milk chocolate - are even bigger, making each button a delectable bite!

To share or not to share?

For the milk chocolate fans, Montezuma’s Giant Milk Chocolate Buttons (RRP: £3.50), made at the Birdham factory, are smooth, irresistible and satisfyingly creamy – the perfect afternoon treats whether you decide to pass the bag around (or not!).

Montezuma's giant chocolate buttons

For a little more decadence, try the Giant Dark Chocolate Buttons. Made from 60% quality cocoa, these deeply rich, delicious and velvety treats are perfect for that ultimate chocolatey melt-in-your mouth experience. Rest assured plant-based chocolate fans - these chocolate buttons are naturally vegan too, proving that indulgence doesn’t have to come with compromise.

Whatever flavour takes your fancy, Montezuma’s Giant Chocolate Buttons are made for those moments when only a big bite of chocolatey indulgence will do and are perfect for gifting, sharing, or having as an indulgent treat. Not to mention they are palm oil free, additive free and gluten free!

That's the only thing better than an extra big bite of chocolate - a big bite of chocolate that’s great for the planet too!

For 25 years, Montezuma's have been crafting delicious, high-quality chocolate while keeping sustainability at the heart of everything they do. From using renewable energy in their factories to ensuring every element of their packaging is recyclable, compostable, or biodegradable, Montezuma’s have gone to great lengths to make sure you enjoy your chocolate knowing that environmental impact is kept to a minimum.

Montezuma’s, was founded in 2000, following the founders’ whistle-stop tour of South America, where a taste and passion for chocolate was first discovered. They returned to the UK with a dream to create extraordinary British chocolate that boasted an innovative range of fun flavour combinations.

Over 20 years after setting up the first shop in Chichester, Montezuma’s has never compromised on quality or taste across every single chocolate product. The brand is known for using the best quality, ethically sourced cocoa, crafting chocolate with a conscience. The packaging of every new product is 100% recyclable, biodegradable or compostable.

Montezuma's creates extraordinary chocolate that can be enjoyed by everyone, and the company continues to expand the range of chocolate to include many organic, gluten-free, vegan, keto, and no added sugar options.