Chichester-based Maiden Cricket launches fully customisable teamwear for girls and women’s cricket

Chichester-based cricket brand, Maiden Cricket, has officially launched its new Teamwear Range, a fully customisable version of its Signature Range designed specifically for female players.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time, cricket clubs, schools and universities can now order tailored, fit for purpose cricket clothing and equipment personalised with their club needs of logos, names, numbers and team colours.

Maiden Cricket was launched by teenage sisters Honor (17) and Cat (16) Black in 2024. Fed up with wearing ill-fitting, male-focused cricket gear, the girls set out to design stylish, comfortable and functional clothing and equipment specifically for female cricketers. Maiden’s mission is to empower all female players by offering kit and clothing that fits properly, performs well, and represents them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s Signature Range has quickly become the go-to choice for female cricketers tired of wearing unisex kits. Now, with Teamwear, Maiden is bringing the same, female-first design ethos to grassroots teams across the UK and beyond.

Cricket clubs, schools and universities can now order tailored, fit for purpose cricket clothing

Designed to complement the female body and move freely with the player, Maiden clothing features quick-dry, moisture-wicking fabric, non-see-through material, adjustable hems, and mesh knee and underarm vents to ensure optimum comfort and performance on the field. All trousers feature built-in shorts offering added comfort and protection, as well as an elasticated back waistband and a flat front waist, which can be worn high or low at the player’s choice.

The Maiden teamwear range includes the Mid-On Top, Long-On Top, Century 3/4 Zipper, Match Trousers and Fine Leg Shorts, all available in girls and women’s sizes. Matching accessories, including the beamer cap, are also available for customisation.

Cat Black, co-founder at Maiden Cricket, added: “We started Maiden because we were tired of wearing kit that wasn’t made for us. For too long, female cricketers have been forced to make do with ill-fitting, uncomfortable kit, so we set out to make an amazing kit that fits, protects and performs better than anything else on the market. Trousers that don’t just fit, but protect and empower, and tops that are made to fit, flatter and flex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Teamwear, we’re not only giving women and girls the chance to wear something that fits properly and performs well but also represents who they are as a team. For us, Maiden isn’t just about better kit, it’s about building a community where everyone feels like they belong. We’re committed to growing grassroots cricket communities and building a brand that stands for inclusion, confidence and sporting excellence for all female players.”

Maiden Cricket has officially launched its new Teamwear Range

Cricket clubs and schools have been quick to join the Maiden mission by kitting out their female teams in official Maiden Cricket teamwear.

Phil Lewis, Head of Women and Girls Cricket at Nassington Cricket Club added: "I first came across Maiden after seeing a team photo of our U11 Girls’ team last year - out of six players, they were wearing four different playing shirts! Maiden have helped us develop a superb kit that our women and girls absolutely love. We regularly receive comments about how well it fits, how comfortable it is - and how great it looks."

Charlie Gold, Head of Girls’ Cricket at Cottesmore School, said: “The story behind Maiden is incredible and inspiring, and our girls absolutely love their Maiden kit. They feel empowered and the message in the hat, ‘It’s ok boys, we’ll take it from here’ is perfect.”

For the latest updates about Maiden Cricket, follow their socials on @maiden.cricket