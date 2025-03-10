Chichester based Pro-Active Business Information Ltd acquired by Orbital10 Ltd, expanding into data-driven digital marketing
A New Era: IT Meets Marketing
With a strong reputation for IT support, managed services, and cybersecurity, Orbital10 has been a trusted technology partner for businesses across the UK. The acquisition of Pro-Active strengthens this position by introducing cutting-edge data, AI-powered marketing, and digital engagement tools, allowing businesses to seamlessly integrate their IT infrastructure with their marketing strategies.
"Businesses today need more than just reliable IT—they need intelligent, data-driven solutions that enhance both operations and customer engagement. This acquisition enables us to provide an all-in-one service, combining technology, security, and marketing expertise to drive business success."— Scott Kean, Managing Director, Orbital10 Ltd
Why This Matters for Businesses
The integration of Pro-Active’s marketing expertise with Orbital10’s IT solutions creates a powerful synergy, offering businesses:
Enhanced Operational Efficiency – Streamlining IT infrastructure with marketing tools to boost collaboration and productivity. Stronger Customer Engagement – Leveraging data analytics and AI-driven marketing to personalize interactions and improve customer loyalty. Scalability & Flexibility – A unified service that adapts to business growth without the complexity of managing multiple vendors. Cost Optimisation – Consolidated IT and marketing services reduce overhead costs and improve return on investment.
A Vision for the Future
With over 20 years of experience, Orbital10 has been at the forefront of IT transformation. Pro-Active, known for its expertise in data acquisition, cleansing, insights, and multi-channel marketing, brings a new dimension to this vision—helping businesses grow smarter and more efficiently.
"Orbital10 and Pro-Active share a commitment to empowering businesses through technology. By bringing IT and marketing together, we’re providing a seamless solution that strengthens IT infrastructure while driving customer acquisition and engagement. This is the future of business technology, and we’re proud to lead the way."— John Noble, Director, Pro-Active Business Information Ltd
This acquisition marks an exciting milestone for Orbital10 Ltd, reinforcing its position as an end-to-end business technology provider. Clients can now benefit from an expanded suite of services designed to enhance both their technological infrastructure and marketing impact.