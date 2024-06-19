Chichester bathroom firm a finalist in prestigious awards
The design was made by business owner Helen Brown, who with over 20 years’ experience in the industry is very proud to be recognised. Helen is looking forward to the awards ceremonies, hopefully she will pick up the award, however it is a great achievement to get to this stage.
Founded in 1988, Ripples is an award-winning bathroom retailer renowned for its bespoke bathroom designs. It’s Chichester showroom, which opened in 2021, has quickly become recognised for its high quality, desirable products and expert design service, winning a prestigious industry award in the 'Best showroom of the year’ category in 2022.
The Chichester showroom, which features over 10 roomset displays, showcases the very best in bathroom furniture, accessories and design solutions, with an in-house designer on-hand to create tailored bathroom spaces for visiting clients. Ripples works with esteemed bathroom suppliers across Europe to offer clients a collection which is vast and of exceptional quality. Its product range includes baths, showers and enclosures, WCs, basins and brassware in almost every style, colour and design imaginable. It also offers unique collections and materials that provide something a little bit different including copper baths, special finish brassware and bespoke solid wood furniture. With styles to suit all tastes, the Ripples Chichester showroom acts as the perfect showcase to spark the imaginations of clients before the design team get to work creating bespoke bathroom solutions for them.
The Ripples Chichester team comprises of husband and wife showroom owners Helen and Derek Brown who between them boast extensive knowledge and experience in interior design and procurement in the kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms sectors.
Ripples Chichester is located at 34 Southgate, Chichester, PO19 1DP. For more information, visit https://www.ripplesbathrooms.com/chichester-showroom or call 01243 345375.
