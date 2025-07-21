Chichester building company Wins ‘Business of the Year’ Award
The ‘Business of the Year’ award recognises a Master Builder company that demonstrates outstanding leadership and business management along with nurturing exceptional working client relationships with their client first approach to all projects.
TED Construction is a small construction company serving Chichester and the surrounding areas in West Sussex. Over the last year, this small family run building company has experienced business growth in terms of new clients and additional employees both on site and at their new office premises. TED is also proud to support three apprentices on their team of skilled builders.
The TED team is committed to providing an excellent customer service experience for their clients through providing detailed payment schedules, 24/7 availability as well as ongoing post project-completion support.The company has grown over the last year as they have overcome challenges pertaining to transitioning from a home-based operation, addressing a shortage of skilled tradespeople by building local college relationships, and managing fluctuating material prices with a transparent three-month quote validity policy.