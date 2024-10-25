Chichester business in finals of Beauty and Skin Care Awards UK 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hollie Martin from Brighton has been recognised as a finalist in the Beauty and Skincare Awards UK.

The Babe Bar a Chichester based business renowned for its exceptional customer service and treatments, is thrilled to announce its selection as a finalist in the categories of Beauty Therapist of the Year, Home Salon of the Year, Best Salon Decor at The Beauty &Skincare Awards UK 2024.Being shortlisted for this prestigious award is a testament to our commitment to excellence in Beauty and Skincare." says Hollie Martin, Owner at The Babe Bar

"I am dedicated to providing our clients with the best experiences, and this recognition validates my ongoing efforts.

Finalist Certificates

"The Beauty & Skincare Awards UK recognises the phenomenal talen twithin the Beauty, Skincare and Aesthetic Industry, giving professionals the recognition they deserve for their dedication to being the best in the business."