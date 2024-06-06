Chichester business shortlisted for two categories in prestigious industry awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ilex Content Strategies, a global B2B marketing and communications agency serving technology and telecommunications companies, with its HQ in Chichester, has been shortlisted for the Professional Services and Business Growth awards in the Central South Business Awards 2024.

The annual awards, in association with Business South, celebrates businesses that have gone above and beyond, achieving great results, inspiring others and demonstrating best practice.

Now in its 12th year, Ilex provides B2B technology and telecoms companies with global public relations, marketing consultancy, brand development, creative services, sales enablement, inbound marketing and analyst relations.

It serves clients in the UK, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and the Americas. Ilex’s clients range from billion-dollar global businesses through to local and regional innovators and start-ups.

Lucia Barbato, CEO and co-founder at Ilex Content Strategies, said: “While we operate globally, our entire team is based in the UK and we’re proud to be headquartered in Chichester, West Sussex.

“We’re an agile and ambitious business which doesn’t do things traditionally. We spearheaded Borderless PR, making global media coverage possible for businesses without huge budgets.

“Our wonderful team consistently achieve outstanding results for our clients, and we look forward to building the business further in the UK and beyond.”

Headquartered in Chichester, Ilex Content Strategies was founded in London in 2012 by Barbato, former digital director at Golin Harris, and Matthew Whalley, former European technology content director at Edelman and former editor of Capacity Magazine. Operations moved to Chichester in 2014.

The business continues to grow its local and international footprint with recent client wins in Saudi Arabia, New York and Leeds.

Whalley, MD and co-founder at Ilex Content Strategies said: “As Ilex celebrates its 12th anniversary this month, it’s a timely recognition of all the hard work of our amazing team.

“We achieve outstanding results for our clients and are happy to say that we’re still working with some of our earliest clients who believed in our business.