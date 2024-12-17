Chichester campsite chosen as “Camping & Caravanning Park of the Year 2024”

Sussex based Stubcroft Farm Campsite have won the 2024 “Camping & Caravanning Park of the Year” Gold award at this years prestigious “Beautiful South” Tourism & Hospitality Awards held at the Grand Hotel, Brighton. The awards were hosted by Toby Anstis, one of the UK’s leading radio & TV presenters.

Operations Manager Michaela Rozborilova also received a Bronze award in the “Unsung Hero” category in Stubcroft’s record total of four awards which also included a Silver Award for “Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism and a Bronze Award for “Accessible & Inclusive Tourism.

The awards are organised by Tourism South East / Visit Britain, the UK’s leading national tourism organisation responsible for both setting the UK’s accommodation standards and promoting the hospitality industry in the UK & abroad. They recognise excellence across the UK’s tourism industry and are judged on a wide range of criteria from the quality of facilities & customer service to impact on the environment, accessibility and inclusivity.

Stubcroft is a family run campsite that has built a reputation as one of the UK’s leading high quality eco-tourism businesses. 2024 has been their most successful year so far winning the Federation of Small Business’s “UK Sustainable Business of the Year” final at Blackpool in May as well as receiving Quality in Tourism’s Gold Award for “Responsible Ethical & Sustainable Tourism” and their seventh consecutive TripAdvisor “Travellers Choice Award.”

Operations Manager Michaela Rozborilova (centre) and Managing Director Simon Green (RHS) receiving their award for “Camping & Caravanning Park of the Year 2024” from Tourism South East’s CEO Fran Downton (LHS)

Managing Director Simon Green said “It is great to receive these awards and we would like to thank all our fantastic staff & customers for making this possible. Customers are increasingly choosing high quality UK holidays that are both eco-friendly and provide value for money. At Stubcroft we aim to combine that with great customer service to provide a memorable holiday experience for everyone”.