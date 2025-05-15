Chichester care team Marks VE Day with heartwarming community celebration

Last week, our Chichester team at Guardian Angel Carers brought the community together for a touching VE Day celebration at our Eastgate Square office. The event was a joyful afternoon filled with warmth, laughter, and meaningful connection.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In true Guardian Angel Carers spirit, the gathering honoured not only the historic significance of Victory in Europe Day but also the enduring resilience and camaraderie of our community. Attendees shared stories, enjoyed light refreshments, and reflected on the importance of unity - past and present.

“It was a lovely opportunity to bring people together to mark this special day. The sense of togetherness was truly heartening,” said Kirstie Parker, Registered Manager at Chichester.

A huge thank you to everyone who joined us. Events like these remind us of the power of community and the care that sits at the heart of everything we do.