Chichester care team Marks VE Day with heartwarming community celebration
In true Guardian Angel Carers spirit, the gathering honoured not only the historic significance of Victory in Europe Day but also the enduring resilience and camaraderie of our community. Attendees shared stories, enjoyed light refreshments, and reflected on the importance of unity - past and present.
“It was a lovely opportunity to bring people together to mark this special day. The sense of togetherness was truly heartening,” said Kirstie Parker, Registered Manager at Chichester.
A huge thank you to everyone who joined us. Events like these remind us of the power of community and the care that sits at the heart of everything we do.