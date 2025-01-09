Chichester cat sitting business named one of the UK’s top franchises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s not just the cat who gets the cream as local cat sitter, Julie Dunn, owner of The Cat Butler Chichester, has been recognised as one of the UK's top franchises in the Elite Franchise Top 100 (EF100) ranking among the very best franchises in the UK – the only cat care service to make the list!

Julie, who left a career in the NHS to launch her franchise business in March 2023, has made an extraordinary impact on the feline community in her local area which covers Chichester, Bognor Regis, Arundel, and Littlehampton.

Julie, who since the announcement has been grinning from ear-to-ear, commented: “I feel like the Cheshire Cat at the moment! Setting up The Cat Butler Chichester was all about creating a business that I could be proud of and providing a top-notch service that I would be happy for my own feline family to experience. Never in a million years did I expect my enslavement to the feline race to be acknowledged in such a prestigious way.”

She added: “It’s absolutely pawsome news, and I’m really chuffed that as part of The Cat Butler feline family, we’ve been recognised for the community work we’re involved in. Our love of cats extends far beyond the services we provide.

“All our Butlers and many of our clients have been lucky enough to adopt cats from local rescue centres and whether it be a sponsored walk for Cats Protection, a stall at the Cat and Rabbit Rescue Centre Summer Fayre, or donations to the RSPCA, we’re keen to continue to give back to this wonderful community. Even a walk on the beach turned into a rescue mission when we recognised a missing cat and managed to re-unite the bedraggled puss with his human family.”

A spokesperson for the Elite Top 100 Franchise Awards, said: “Congratulations to The Cat Butler for being recognised as one of the UK’s top franchises in the Elite Franchise Top 100! Your commitment to ethical practices, exceptional service, and genuine care for every cat you serve is truly inspiring.”

To find out more about The Cat Butler visit https://www.thecatbutler.co.uk, call 01243 767247 or email: [email protected].