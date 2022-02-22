It's Local Community Fund has raised £84m for over 25,000 causes since 2016 with members of the Co-op are encouraged to pick a local cause to support each year in their community that 'are supporting access to food, mental wellbeing support or opportunities for young people'.

In November, it was announced that 30 local causes in and around Chichester had received £61,655 from the Local Community Fund taking the total since 2016 to £293,614. Do we some examples of which charities?

Rebecca Birkbeck, director, community and membership at the Co-op said: “We know that this year is going to be another incredibly challenging year for local causes and communities. With the cost of living rising dramatically already this year, charities are likely to bear the brunt of people being more conscious about their spending.

Co-op provides vital fund for Chichester charities and causes

“The more members that select a local cause, the more funding they receive. Simply by shopping at Co-op and selecting a cause, you can make a real difference in your local community.”

Highlighting the importance of the fund, research from the Charity Commission Covid-19 survey shows that two thirds (62 per cent) of charities anticipate a threat to their financial position in the next 12 months. With a third (34%) expecting to generate less revenue from fundraising and donations this year.