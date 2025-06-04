Chichester chartered accountancy firm Paddles for a Purpose in support of CancerWise and Rotary Club

Local Chartered accountancy firm James Todd & Co is delighted to announce its participation in the upcoming Chichester Dragon Boat Race, taking place on Sunday, 22 June 2025, at Chichester Canal. This vibrant annual event, organised by the Rotary Club of Chichester Priory, is set to bring excitement, community spirit, and crucial fundraising opportunities.

James Todd & Co is dedicated to supporting CancerWise, a prominent local charity committed to providing essential support and information for cancer patients, their families, and carers across West Sussex and East Hampshire. This year, the firm has assembled an enthusiastic and competitive crew, all racing with a heartfelt commitment to "Paddle for a Purpose."

Funds raised from the event will be equally split between CancerWise and the Rotary Club of Chichester Priory, ensuring direct and meaningful impact within the local community. Every pound raised will help continue vital support services and charitable initiatives for those affected by cancer, as well as supporting community projects championed by the Rotary Club.

"This event means a great deal to all of us at James Todd & Co," said Michelle Buzzard, Managing Partner at James Todd & Co. "We’re proud to compete not just for the thrill of victory but to genuinely make a difference. CancerWise is a cause very close to our hearts, and we are excited to bring together our talented team to support such valuable community initiatives."

Community members, clients, businesses, and supporters are warmly invited to contribute to this worthwhile cause by donating through James Todd & Co's dedicated fundraising page: James Todd & Co JustGiving Page.

Your support helps turn paddles into purpose, ensuring that together, we make a meaningful difference.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, 22 June 2025

Chichester Canal Donate: James Todd & Co JustGiving Page