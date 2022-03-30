Chichester city centre’s virtual high street launches

Market Cross, Chichester

The website offers a wide variety of products and services from shops and businesses in and around Chichester.

Local independent businesses that have registered on the website have their own webpage with listings of their goods and services, enabling customers to browse, book appointments, or buy products online.

Chichester District Council has utilised Government funding for wider business support to enable businesses to join the ShopAppy virtual high street platform. More than 60 local businesses from different sectors have already signed up.

Councillor Tony Dignum, cabinet member for growth, place and regeneration at Chichester District Council, said: “Many people shop online so being able to offer customers the flexibility of a hassle-free online shopping experience while continuing to support our local businesses, is invaluable to our city’s continued recovery.

“Through ShopAppy, local independent businesses promote their goods and services, sell online, and even encourage people to click and collect. It means if shoppers are going to make a purchase online, they can make that purchase from an independent business within our district and know that the money they have spent will go back into the local economy.

“As a council, we support local businesses in a number of ways, and this is just one example of the many schemes, grants and projects we offer.

“These include: a business contact scheme, enabling grants scheme, and a retail mentoring scheme. In addition to this support offered by our dedicated Economic Development team, we have also developed an events strategy; made improvements to our parks and gardens and city centre public conveniences; and offer a range flexible parking options to encourage people to visit the city and stay longer.”

ShopAppy is a district-wide initiative covering Chichester, Selsey, Midhurst, Petworth and East Wittering.

Businesses that are yet to join the platform are being encouraged to find out more by visiting the dedicated ShopAppy webpage for their nearest town:

Residents can also sign up for a customer account at: https://shopappy.com/chichester/customer/account/login